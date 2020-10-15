Elli Ingram's 'Heavy' Is An Attempt To Locate Posivity

UK vocalist Elli Ingram returns with new single 'Heavy'.

The songwriter's poignant touch extracts supreme emotion from each performance, allowing her access to superb music communication.

R&B meets soul meets jazz, her mosaic of influences draws from her own listening habits, the pathways worn down by her heroes.

New single 'Heavy' is a direct response to the negativity of 2020, an attempt to locate some light amongst the darkness.

She comments...

“This world has been a really ugly place recently and I’m ready to move somewhere far far away. When I was writing heavy I wasn’t thinking about moving to a new city, I was quite honestly thinking about dying. Packing my bags and heading up to the sky. Trying to stay positive everyday in such a negative time became too much for me. I guess I just want people to hear heavy and not feel alone. Let’s hold each other’s hands and sing our little hearts out and wait for this pain to pass.”

Tune in now.

