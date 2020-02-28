Elli Ingram's 'Bad Behaviour' Is A Riot

Elli Ingram explodes back into life with new single 'Bad Behaviour'.

Out now, it finds Elli adding a jazz-soaked element to her music, with those pulsating horns working against her energetic vocal.

There's a hip-hop bump to the beat, while the sheer colour and personality of her vocal bowls you over at every turn.

Produced by Charlie Huggal, it's one of Elli's most adept, creative, and outright fun releases yet.

She comments...

“Bad Behaviour isn’t about causing a scene, it’s about saying yes to having a good time. But if that does cause a scene, then I’m more than happy for people to watch, and join in!”

The visuals were shot on the streets of Brighton, and it finds Elli (together with her friends) having a fun time on the south coast.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.