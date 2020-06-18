Ellen Krauss Gets Super-Steamy On 'Bali'

Swedish riser Ellen Krauss has shared her new single 'Bali'.

The songwriter is just 19 years old, yet already she's gained plaudits throughout the pop world.

Sought after in her native Stockholm, her debut EP 'First Take' went viral on its release in November.

New single 'Bali' is a confident, sophisticated step forwards, with Ellen matching her pristine vocal to a super-steamy lyric.

A song about a date and going for what you want, 'Bali' is the sound of a fantasy being realised.

Ellen says: "This song is about a steamy date. Simple as that. The girl I wrote it about had planned a trip to Bali."

"Maybe this song will play a different role now than when I wrote it, because of Corona. People now have to fantasise about a hot vacation instead of actually going places. But that can be fun too."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.