Elle Lexxa's 'Obsessed' Is A Startling Piece Of Future-Pop

New York alt-pop aesthete Elle Lexxa has shared her new single 'Obsessed'.

A true polymath, Elle is a multi-platform digital advocate, someone whose colossal TikTok audience is peppered across the globe.

Self-described as an '18th century hot girl' she matches music against visual arts and jewellery design - a true triple threat, in other words.

New single 'Obsessed' feels like a pivotal moment for Elle Lexxa, whose bold, adventurous approach to pop is truly mind-blowing.

A match of retro-chic and future possibilities, it's a slick alt-pop missile that is aimed directly at your stereo.

Elle comments...

"Ultimately, the song became about our Obsession culture; how, since the pandemic, many of us have spent so much time on the internet, we've started obsessing over people, fictional characters (KyloRen + DracoTok anyone??), topics, politics."

"I asked my TikTok family to use a leaked version of the track to make videos about things that they are obsessed with, and the response has been amazing. I'm very excited to release it."

Tune in now.

