Elle L Shares Beautiful New 'Hoping' Video

Dynamic avant pop artist Elle L has shared the full video for her new single 'Hoping'.

The single is out now, and it's pointed production is carefully etched, allowing her songwriting to gain a fresh intensity.

The full video builds on this, with Elle L helming a beautiful shot clip that utilises the historic Painted Room in the Old Naval College.

A small team travelled to the Greenwich sit, with director Joseph A. Adesunloye steering the shoot.

Elle L is joined by performances from Royal Ballet soloists Mica Bradbury and Leo Dixon, while choreography comes from Calvin Richardson.

An absorbing, evocative experience, you can watch 'Hoping' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.