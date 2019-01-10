Elle Charms Shares Pop Bubbler 'Lie With Me'

Elle Charms grew up in the South East of England, a kind of nowhere town in a nowhere area.

Eager to escape, she drifted into a dream world, one dominated by the possibilities offered by music, fashion, and design.

Working on her own identity, her own lens for viewing the world through, Elle recently linked with influential London tastemaker label 37 Adventures to realise her vision.

New single 'Lie With Me' is the start of her journey, the point where it all comes together.

An addictive pop bubbler, it's blessed with an immaculate chorus and some stellar production from Measure For Measure.

Ellie explains...

"'Lie With Me' is one of those songs that felt like it had already been written, it just fell out of me in probably 30 minutes."

"It's about the internal struggle of wanting to be with someone but also wanting to be on your own. I feel like there's a bit of pressure at my age to be independent and single, and I love people like Florence Given who's really inspired me to do my own thing and be my own person. I knew that being with this guy would make me happy but I also wanted to be independent, so I was in this this massive Catch 22."

Tune in now.

