Ella Grace's New Single 'I Wonder' Explores Long-Distance Relationships

London artist Ella Grace explores long-distance relationships with new single 'I Wonder'.

Out now, the single is gentle of tone and soothing of melody, but it's a beatific framework uses to pin down a period of transition in her life.

A song about a relationship being stretched across the globe, the lyric unfurls with a heartbreaking sense of honesty.

Folk-flecked but deeply modern, 'I Wonder' is that classic tale of physical distance resulting in emotional divide.

“The person I'd been seeing and planning a future with was in Australia when countries began shutting their borders,” she explains. “It left our dreams crumbling and me feeling out of control, sad and a bit hopeless on the other side of the world. As lockdown progressed the relationship got more and more rocky until the past beautiful relationship was totally unsalvageable and unrecognisable.”

She adds: “I guess 'I Wonder' is my expression of floating into that "unknown" void and the intensity that ensued as I was forced into surrendering this person I once loved to time and space and COVID.”

Tune in now.

