Ella Grace Conjures Intense Feelings With 'Pieces'

Ella Grace has a delicate touch to her songwriting.

Folk-hewn and spartan, the spectral arrangements place her voice front and centre, casting gossamer melodies out into the ether.

Take new single 'Pieces'. Exquisitely constructed, it unfolds with innate grace, the paused hush of her vocal seeming to emphasise each word.

It's a song about an intense love affair, one that lifts her music to another level. Ella comments: "After two years away, I came into the studio to make a folk album but there was something else brewing inside of me..."

"When I wrote 'Pieces' I was in the midst of the breakdown of a very intense love affair with the first woman I’d ever been with. I was experiencing this constant kind of primal yearning for this woman that was just spilling out of me."

"'Pieces' is an earth deep ode to that feeling, it embodies the depth and simplicity of remembering these old parts of myself that I’d pushed away and the longing I felt for the person who helped me remember them."

Martina Trepczyk directs the video, one that strips Ella Grace down to the core, and presents her at her most vulnerable.

Tune in now.

