Elkka Shares Beatific New Track 'Voices'

Elkka's 'Voices' presents a calming, club-centric vision.

The London based producer and DJ returns on November 19th, with her new EP 'Harmonic Frequencies' landing via Ninja Tune.

New track 'Voices' spins her electronic velocity on its side, recruiting meditative vocal snippets from Julianna Barwick.

Teasing these apart, Elkka is able to present a balm of sound, with the repetitive club elements taking on a relaxing quality.

Elkka comments...

“During this period of time I was listening to a lot of non club music and I kept coming back to Juliana’s Barwick’s album ‘Healing Is A Miracle’ - again in search of something to help me feel better, to ground me essentially.”

“‘Inspirit’ (from ‘Healing Is A Miracle’) is such a beautiful song with it’s haunting vocals that really resonated with me. I am very grateful to Juliana for letting me use her song and for what the original did for me during that time”.

Photo Credit: Alex Lambert

