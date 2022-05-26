ELIZA's 'Heat Of The Moon' Channels Neo-Soul Heaven

ELIZA returns with new single 'Heat Of The Moon'.
The UK artist shared her pared back 'Straight Talker' in March, a song that felt poised and dynamic, framed by nervous energy.
'Heat Of The Moon' is a little more lush in comparison, with ELIZA utilising a slumped, Dilla-esque beat.
The production affords her space to truly express, with the bass-leaning production handled by Finlay ‘Phairo’ Robson.
A gorgeous piece of UK-centric neo-soul, 'Heat Of The Moon' was prompted by a moment of connection.
ELIZA says: "I found the love of all things in his eyes and that’s when I knew he saw the same in mine. A major catalyst for a wild, boundless openness that I’d never experienced before that moment".
Charlie Robins directs the video - tap in below.
