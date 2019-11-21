Eliza Shaddad's 'Girls' Is An Ode To Friendship

Eliza Shaddad was raised across seven countries, the daughter of a Sudanese astrophysicist and a Scottish diplomat.

As a result, she knows the value of friendship. Those who get close to her tend to stay close to her, and this loyalty is expressed in her music.

A new EP is forthcoming following sessions at a studio in Cornwall, with Eliza Shaddad sharing brand new song 'Girls'.

Opening in drifting guitar pop territories, it leads to that biting chorus, as the songwriter makes every note count.

Speaking recently, she said the song “lays bare how scary it was, standing on the sidelines, growing older, watching someone deal with some insanely hard human experiences, unable to find a way to connect with them about it.”

The full video was shot in London, with 'Girls' offering an inside look into an Eliza Shaddad live show.

She comments: "We filmed this at our last London show - a launch party for my new single 'Girls'. It was a night full of old friends and new fans, and a crazy warm and lovely atmosphere, I basically floated around Brixton in a dream and then got super emotional on stage when it came to singing the actual song."

"It was a really fun and loving gig to play, and I'm grateful to Alina Neukirch and Taylor Torr for capturing that!"

Tune in now.

Catch Eliza Shaddad at the following shows:

March

9 Bristol Crofters Rights

10 Birmingham The Cuban Embassy

11 Manchester The Eagle Inn

12 Glasgow The Hug & Pint

17 Brighton The Hope and Ruin

19 London The Scala

Photo Credit: Mel Tjoeng

