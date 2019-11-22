ELIZA Hits Those Sensual Notes On 'Lava / Treacle'

ELIZA turns the lights down low on new cut 'Lava / Treacle' - tune in now.

The London based artist delves into the twilight fringe of neo-soul, her hushed vocals the model of late night restraint.

Continually creative, there's a lot more to come from her in 2020, but for now we're able to give her latest single a spin.

'Lava / Treacle' is out now, and it's subtle hues seem to wring out an extra sliver of soul from ELIZA's voice.

It's a model of minimalism, before making way for Jesse James Solomon's fantastic guest spot.

The rapper has a close association with ELIZA, previously working cult classic release ‘Don’t Make Me’ (from Jesse’s 'Strata' EP).

Tune in now.

