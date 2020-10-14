Elisabeth Elektra Returns With 'I Am The Love'

Scottish femme-pop trailblazer Elisabeth Elektra returns with new single 'I Am The Love'.

Matching future-facing pop to some (genuine) moments of witch-craft, Elisabeth is a digital shaman who conjures a melodic storm.

New single 'I Am The Love' is a mid-winter blessing, and it finds the vivid figure reflecting on the link between love and grief.

Loss and meaning intertwine on this digi-pop burner, with Elisabeth Elektra commenting: "'I Am The Love' is at its core a song about love and grief, and how we can’t have one without the other. I wrote it while thinking about my dad who died when I was really young. I was thinking about how what remains when we leave this planet is the love we shared, that’s our real legacy - how we made others feel..."

Marina Fini directs the video, which takes the ambitious alt-pop rulebreaker out into the desert.

Colourful and otherworldly, it's packed with hidden meanings, a cavalcade of deeply symbolic imagery.

Tune in now.

Related: The Divine Feminine - Elisabeth Elektra Interviewed

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.