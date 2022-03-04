ELIO Subverts Pop Tropes With 'Vitamins'

Toronto pop voice ELIO has shared new single 'Vitamins'.

The song was crafted during lockdown, and it hones in on the daily routines that became so important when enduring the pandemic.

Lyrically, it focusses on strictures, and also the simple joys to be found - like taking your morning vitamins.

ELIO co-produces the song herself, and it's a neat, compact pop number that arrives packed with colour.

ELIO explains...

"I wrote 'Vitamins' last May after staying at my boyfriend's house for a couple months because of lockdown. We got into the habit of taking vitamins everyday and it made me think it was just so cute to think of seeing someone as part of your daily routine and how healthy and easy that can be."

"I wanted the song to have the perfect balance of ‘your love is my drug’ but in a super healthy and secure way. When I began writing it with my friends Mike, Emily and Nick, it fell into place so easily. It was definitely one of my favourite songs to write."

Tune in now.

