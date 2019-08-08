ELIO Shares Addictive Debut Single 'My Friends Online'

ELIO has perfected her alt-pop mixture first time out the block with debut single 'My Friends Online'.

Born in Wales but moving to Canada as a child, the 22 year old polymath now resides in Toronto.

Pilfering from left-field pop, hip-hop production, and more, her taut electronic melodies interweave around some superb word play.

New single 'My Friends Online' is out now, and it honestly couldn't come at a better time, with the Clash team left to work from home in this coronavirus environment.

Discussing the push-and-pull between technology's benefits and hindrances, the song also kicks hard when it reaches the chorus.

"I’m learning when my phone is serving me and when it takes me out from experiencing life," she comments. "To be honest, I didn’t realize I was so caught up in social media and the need to feel connected until I was writing ‘My Friends Online’ last November."

"It’s weird that a lot of people that I know, I’ve never met in person but they’re also not strangers to me. I didn’t realize how extreme and crazy it is to be invested in so many people’s lives that you would never actually see past your phone. I feel like that’s such a big thing for my generation and how connected we really feel to the people around us."

A bold opening step, you can check out 'My Friends Online' below.

