ELIO Returns With 'LA In Two'

Pop force in bloom ELIO has shared her new single 'LA In Two'.

With co-signs from Charli XCX and Troye Sivan, the rising pop star is at the centre of feverish hype.

A full EP is incoming, and each passing single from ELIO feels like a real statement.

New release 'LA In Two' is resolute, a precocious statement of broken love that swiftly follows 'Body Language' and 'My Friends Online'.

She sings: “living without you isn’t what I want, and part of me wants to stop, cos what if I fuck it up?”

ELIO explains: “I wrote ‘LA in Two’ in September. I was set to go back to school that month but it became too busy and I ended up not going back.”

“‘LA in Two’ is about me starting my career in music and being afraid to do it, for many reasons. I was kind of stuck in this crossroads of not being happy going to school in Toronto but being too scared to leave everything behind and do music.”

“This song really sums up how I felt starting this whole project. The anxieties I had about my career and doing new things but the drive for something bigger is always a constant battle for me.”

Tune in now.

