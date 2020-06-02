Elias Boussnina's 'Come Alive' Embraces Change

Danish R&B aesthete Elias Boussnina has shared new single 'Come Alive'.

The songwriter is slated to share his debut album later this year, following intense studio sessions with a variety of collaborators.

Top producer Ronni Vindahl worked alongside the vocalist on his latest release, an intensely emotional document from the Nordic artist.

Opaque electronics that interweave around some stellar songwriting, it's vintage R&B re-contexualised for a 2k20 landscape.

A song about learning, moving on, and embracing change, 'Come Alive' seems to relish the unknown.

Elias comments...

"Every time I work with incredible industry talent, I learn something new and evolve as an artist, I love how it stops me from getting stuck in my old routines. 'Come Alive' embraces that change. I was singing in the studio with Ronni and he started playing this epic piano riff and from that point we just knew the song needed to be as huge and emotional as that sound."

"'Come Alive' is about being willing to do ANYTHING for something or someone you love. Embracing that all-encompassing feeling is exactly what we wanted to express from the moment Ronnie started playing that monumental piano riff."

Tune in now.

