Eli Smart Shares New Single 'Come Down'

Eli Smart has shared new single 'Come Down'.

With a sound he brands 'Aloha Soul' the songwriter matches neat indie pop tropes to a superbly relaxing sense of 80s soul and R&B.

With a new EP due to land on April 2nd - order it HERE - he's shared a neat preview.

Trimmed and poised, 'Come Down' is a mellifluous pop song, all refined edges and an assured sense of purpose.

Driven by those ear-worm melodies, 'Come Down' is a sign of what's to come on the EP.

He says...

“Welcome to Boonie Town. My surroundings are the muse behind these tunes. Half this EP was written in my hometown of Kilauea on the island of Kauai and the other half was written in my adopted second home of Liverpool. I hope these songs are able to make sense and fit into a moment of yours wherever it is you may be...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.