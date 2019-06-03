Eli Moon's 'Feelin Right' Is A Wonderfully Distorted Piece Of R&B

South London R&B prodigy Eli Moon has shared his new single 'Feelin Right'.

The vocalist launched himself into our consciousness with a self-recorded EP, a raw showcase for his blossoming abilities.

Heading into the studio, this fixated perfectionist pushed himself harder and harder, transforming his sound in the process.

New single 'Feelin Right' emerged from this process, an atmospheric piece of alt-R&B that plays with damaged electronics.

Digital production with a human touch, it finds Eli exploring the darker side of his music. He comments:

“I wrote this song completely instinctively in about 30 minutes. In life, we all have a path to follow that will uncover different truths. Feelin’ Right is my expression of that and a journey into the darker side of my mind.”

Tune in now.

