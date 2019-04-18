Eli Moon's 'Bury' Offers Light From A Dark Place

South London riser Eli Moon has shared his imposing new single 'Bury' - tune in now.

The songwriter has been through some dark times, but at these moments of self-doubt music remains as a crutch, as a vehicle for self-expression.

New single 'Bury' was born from a "place of complete guilt" but it twists this to create something beautiful, something that transcends the bleak nature of its creation.

Online now, it marks a turnaround in Eli's life, with its stark electronic soul providing a template for what is about to follow.

Of the single, he says... "I was in a place of complete guilt... I'm saying horrible things; it sounds like I'm talking directly about her, and in the moment I was, but not because I was angry – those four days were just a purging of all the negative energy that was holding me back."

Eli continues: "It sounds like a song that's saying 'I'm better than you'; it's actually saying, 'you're far too good for me'."

Tune in now.

