Eli Lev Plays With Ritual And Joy With 'Dancin' On The Lawn'

Eli Lev has led a fascinating life.

As a teacher, he spent time in the Navajo Nation, absorbing traditional beliefs first-hand as he engaged with these historic communities.

These experiences transformed his art, whether that's his solo work, or the songwriting he crafts as a duo in Wild Whispers with his partner Megan Leigh.

Eli Lev explores the role of ritual and joy in his new solo cut, with 'Dancin' On The Lawn' bristling with happiness.

An up tempo, upbeat number, Eli Lev's rounded approach to melody seems to exude joy from each note.

Aiming to emerge from the pandemic and re-convene with friends and loved ones, 'Dancin' On The Law' is about hope for the future.

He comments...

"This song is about bringing the future into the present and celebrating being able to dance and sing with our fellow human beings again. Music festivals have been our modern-day tribal ritual - where everyone can come together and enjoy a space and feel the music and the moment and just dance and sing along."

"This song is at once calling out for something to happen where we can meet each other again through music, and also a declaration that it will happen again soon. When it does, I hope to see my fellow music fans out there, dancin' on the lawn."

Photo Credit: Eric G Brown

