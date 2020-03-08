Eli & Fur Announce Debut Album 'Found In The Wild'

Who are we when we’re alone? Who are we when we’re creating music? Mystical duo Eli & Fur announce two-part debut album ‘Found In The Wild’, a euphoric electronic mix that takes a deeper look into these questions of intimate self-discovery.

The singer-songwriter and producer duo Eliza Noble and Jennifer Skillman (Eli & Fur) explore two contrasting and elemental sides of themselves and their sound through the split LP. The album is set to have texture. It is a heady mix of after hour parties, laughter and rebellion.

The first half of the LP hits the sweet-spot between dark and emotive. The second half promises to be dangerous and addictive, the type of electric club cuts that makes us see stars on the dancefloor. These are dualities that should be competing, but choose to exist more naturally as “two parts living side by side”.

Straight off the first half of the album, and with lyrics that poured straight from the soul and into the microphone, Eli & Fur tease their first single ‘Wild Skies’.

Tune in now.

Words: Jessica Fynn

