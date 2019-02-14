Elena Flury's 'Say No' Has An Immersive Jazz Element

Potent London newcomer Elena Fury moves between jazz, soul, and indie.

Fusing her classic sensibilities with something new and innately personal, her work feels at home with a number of different instincts in the capital right now.

New single 'Say No' has a jazz lilt, while her vocal aches with soul, yet still manages to feel at home in her South London surroundings.

Out now, 'Say No' recalls those recent Laura Misch singles, or even Jordan Rakei's exploration of jazz-rooted songwriting.

There's a highly personal meaning to the song, though, one that places it firmly within Elena Flury's consciousness.

She comments...

It’s that phase where you’re used to not being with anyone and at the same time, already don’t want to be without the other person any more.

Tune in now.

