Elektro Guzzi Share New Burner 'Prototyp'

Vienna based Elektro Guzzi return with new single 'Prototyp'.

The band specialise in live performance techno, adding a deeply physical edge to their studio recordings.

New album 'Triangle' is out on March 18th, with the three-piece sharing lead single 'Prototyp' in full.

It's a bruising workout, with 'Prototyp' seeming to tap into the feral live energy that makes Elektro Guzzi's live performances so sought after.

Speaking of the single, Elektro Guzzi tell us: “‘Prototype’ was the centrepiece of a live set that we recorded in our studio in Vienna (while working on the 'Triangle' album). For us it represents the energy and drive that we always aim for when we improvise together all sounds happened spontaneously but blend together so well.”

An apt pointer for what lies ahead, 'Prototyp' is all undulating electronics and fuzzed out bass, pushing to its heady conclusion.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Klaus Pichler

