Electronic Trio Gloo Share New Cut 'Lamb'

It's from their new album 'XYZ'...
Robin Murray
News
28 · 08 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 28 · 08 · 2019
0

Electronic trio Gloo have shared their off piste new cut 'Lamb'.

The three-part project features a trio of long-term friends, uniting Iglooghost, Kai Whiston and BABii.

Left field electronics viewed through a surreal alt-pop lens, their lucid future-facing digitalism steers into alternative dimensions.

New album 'XYZ' is out on September 18th - order LINK - and it's trailed by incoming track 'Lamb'.

Online now, it works as a sort of Venn diagram of each artist's individual tastes and queries, coalescing into something vivid and startling.

As Kai Whiston points out: “If Iglooghost decides he wants to build and sell furniture, he’ll do it under Gloo. If I wanna sponsor a wrestling tournament, I’ll do it under Gloo...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Gloo
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next