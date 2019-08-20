Electronic Trio Gloo Share New Cut 'Lamb'

Electronic trio Gloo have shared their off piste new cut 'Lamb'.

The three-part project features a trio of long-term friends, uniting Iglooghost, Kai Whiston and BABii.

Left field electronics viewed through a surreal alt-pop lens, their lucid future-facing digitalism steers into alternative dimensions.

New album 'XYZ' is out on September 18th - order LINK - and it's trailed by incoming track 'Lamb'.

Online now, it works as a sort of Venn diagram of each artist's individual tastes and queries, coalescing into something vivid and startling.

As Kai Whiston points out: “If Iglooghost decides he wants to build and sell furniture, he’ll do it under Gloo. If I wanna sponsor a wrestling tournament, I’ll do it under Gloo...”

Tune in now.