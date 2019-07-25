Electronic Supergroup Better Lost Than Stupid Share 'Right Now'

Better Lost Than Stupid is a true supergroup.

Featuring three distinctly talented producers - Martin Buttrich, Davide Squillace, and Matthias Tanzmann - the trio have allowed their ideas to coalesce.

Working from Martin's Barcelona studio, the group have built an arsenal of tunes, which will be brought together on debut album 'Wild Slide'.

Out shortly, Better Lost Than Stupid are trailing the record with a number of live drops on their Facebook page.

Set to play Soho Garden, Dubai on September 19th, and DC10, Ibiza on September 20th, we're able to preview all this with first play of their brand new single.

'Right Now' is a blazing electronic epic, a concise demonstration of the group ethic that makes Better Lost Than Stupid so potent.

It's a bold, vibrant piece of arena-sized digitalism, a superb, colour-drenched release that has a truly physical feel.

Tune in now.

Order 'Wild Slide' HERE.

Photo Credit: Andre Pattenden

