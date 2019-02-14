Elderbrook Re-Works 'Old Friend' As A Piano Ballad

At the heart of everything Elderbrook releases is fantastic songwriting.

Sure, the Grammy nominated artist is an astute producer, but beneath the shimmering sonics lies a complex musical engine.

Spending months on each song, Elderbrook will tinker with the machinery, making sure everything is perfect before its release.

Take new single 'Old Friend'. A bold return, the blazing sonics are intertwined with some of his most personal lyricism yet.

This new acoustic clip finds Elderbrook alone at the piano, stripping 'Old Friend' right down to its core.

A tender performance, it's a sign of how striking, how potent Elderbrook's songwriting truly is.

Tune in now.

