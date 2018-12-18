Elderbrook + El Train For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios

Having packed out Studio A to the rafters for June's show, Clash Live returns to Metropolis Studios this month on Wednesday 24th July with Elderbrook and El Train centre stage.

ELDERBROOK:

At the heart of everything Elderbrook releases is fantastic songwriting. Sure, the Grammy nominated artist is an astute producer, but beneath the shimmering sonics lies a complex musical engine.

Spending months on each song, Elderbrook will tinker with the machinery, making sure everything is perfect before its release. Take single 'Old Friend'. A bold return, the blazing sonics are intertwined with some of his most personal lyricism yet.

The footage finds Elderbrook alone at the piano, stripping 'Old Friend' right down to its core. A tender performance, it's a sign of how striking, how potent Elderbrook's songwriting truly is.

EL TRAIN

Dynamic Brighton producer El. Train's work is steeped in hip-hop lore but with a much broader awareness of club culture, El. Train's music is about letting opposites connect.

Working with a huge range of collaborators, his energetic but intensely melodic sound has an open sensibility while remaining devoutly challenging. Debut album 'Puzzles' arrives this summer, with new single 'Tell Me Where' making waves.

Opening Jamz Supernova's show upon release, it pits lush, colour-laden synths against some bombastic hip-hop influences.

He explains: "Funny story with this track is it actually started as a remix of a completely different track..."

"I had the rough idea that I had worked on for the remix but it sounded to me like something was missing. A couple of days later I was in the studio with Clem working on some tracks, she heard the instrumental and immediately started writing to it. The idea came together pretty quickly and we’d pretty much finished the track that day. Once we had the track we all knew it was the single we had been waiting on to announce the album!"

Tune in now.

Date / Location:

Wednesday 24th July 2019

Metropolis Studios,

The Power House,

70 Chiswick Road,

London, W4 1SY

Doors open 6:30pm BST

Run times: 7:00pm - 9.45PM BST

