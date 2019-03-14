elbow's 'Dexter & Sinister' Is A Cry Of Brexit Despair

elbow have shared their new single 'Dexter & Sinister' - tune in now.

The new release is the band's first blast of new material in 18 months, and it finds the Mercury winners grappling with the UK's central political problem: Brexit.

Two songs in one, 'Dexter & Sinister' is online now, a seven minute epic whose lucid grooves are melded to an ominous atmosphere.

Moving from despair to redemption, it was laid down at Clouds Hill Studios, Hamburg, with elbow utilising the building's lavish array of analogue kit.

Craig Potter recalls: ‘We haven’t sat around and played like that in a long time. The looseness in the track definitely comes from us playing live in the room and, on the second part, we decided not to play to a click to really allow the tune to breathe.”

The title refers to heraldry, with Dexter (Right) and Sinister (Left) traditionally representing the two sides of a coat of arms.

Guy Garvey explains: “A great, big, bewildered question dealing with my feelings on Brexit, the loss of family and friends and the general sense of disaffection you see all around at the moment.”

Tune in now.

'Dexter & Sinister' will be available as a limited edition one sided 10 inch vinyl from August 2nd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.