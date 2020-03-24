Ela Minus Shares New Single 'they told us it was hard, but they were wrong'

Ela Minus has signed to Domino Records, sharing new single 'they told us it was hard, but they were wrong'.

The new release is just one stopping point on a lengthy journey, one that has moved between hardcore punk clubs and jazz drumming.

Immersing herself in a series of DIY networks, Ela Minus settled on electronics as a mode of expression, while incorporating her wide-ranging passions.

Freshly signed to Domino, Ela has shared her brooding, propulsive new single 'they told us it was hard, but they were wrong'.

Brittle electronics arrive swathed in darkness, while the percussive tick recalls those prime DFA mixes.

A leap into the unknown, this new release is about embracing possibility. She explains:

“When everything is taken from us, the ability to choose our attitude and create our own path forward is the only certainty we have.”

Will Dohrn directs the accompanying video - tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.