Ela Minus Confirms New Album 'acts of rebellion'

Ela Minus will release new album 'acts of rebellion' on October 23rd.

The electronic composer made her way from her native Colombia to New York, a city she currently uses as a base.

Re-contextualising club tropes within some vastly unique pop structures, Ela's early work dazzled with its imagination.

Debut album 'acts of rebellion' lands on October 23rd, and it's led by a bold new release.

'el cielo no es de nadie' finds beauty in the everyday, magic in the mundane, resulting in something truly remarkable.

Sung in her native Spanish, the song comes equipped with a bold, eye-catching video.

She says...

“‘el cielo no es de nadie’ is about all the love I see in small, everyday acts. It’s an invitation to appreciate unheroic, but constant and meaningful actions. The song’s title, ‘el cielo no es de nadie,’ refers to the phrase ‘I’ll give you the sky,’ a common expression used in Spanish when in love. In the song, I defy it: 'you can't give me the sky' / it isn’t yours to give.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Teddy Fitzhugh

