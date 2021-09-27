EKKSTACY Soars With 'it only gets worse, i promise'

EKKSTACY returns with new single 'it only gets worse, i promise'.

The Vancouver riser is only 19 years old, but seems to have an incredibly confident depiction of what his songwriting can achieve.

With each single stamping out a fresh element of his identity, EKKSTACY is making serious waves.

Out now, 'it only gets worse, i promise' opens with clipped new wave chords akin to those early Strokes singles, but there's a raw, lo-fi charm that is all his own.

Minimalist inide pop with electronic elements, 'it only gets worse, i promise' is beautifully downbeat, like an early Cure track given a 2k21 bedroom pop makeover.

Halo'd in reverb, it comes as EKKSTACY prepares to join The Drums on tour. He comments...

"'it only gets worse, i promise' is about my thought process when I’m drunk, I talk to myself a lot but when most people hear it they’ll think I’m talking about a girl."

Tune in now.

- - -