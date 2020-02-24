Egyptian Blue's 'Never' Unpicks Political Untruths

Egyptian Blue have shared their new indie rock puzzler 'Never'.

The band's second EP 'Body Of Itch' is incoming on YALA! Records, with a full UK tour organised for Spring.

Currently supporting The Murder Capital on their live shows, Egyptian Blue unpick political untruths on their new single.

Out now, there's a math edge to those sharp-edged guitar riffs, interlocking with laser-like accuracy.

A song in perpetual state of deconstruction, 'Never' is linked to the Iraq war, and a widespread distrust in the political classes.

The band's Andy Buss explains...

“We need to constantly question what we’re being told, particularly from world leaders, whatever side they’re on...”

“My mum was talking about the Iraq war and the ‘weapons of mass deception’ headlines – it’s been happening for decades! She was so exasperated by it all that she’d say, ‘One day we’ll climb the mountain, but I’m never coming down.’ Those words stuck with me.”

Tune in now.

