Ego Ella May's 'Introvert Hotline' Is Divine

London vocalist Ego Ella May returns with new single 'Introvert Hotline'.

Out now, it follows her acclaimed 2021 EP 'FIELDNOTES', and comes after the aesthetic success of stand-alone single 'for the both of us'.

'Introvert Hotline' marks a subtle progression for the London artist, and it forms the first signal from incoming EP 'FIELDNOTES PT II'.

Steeped in neo-soul reflection, there's a jazz-like sense of invention in Ego's vocal ability, one that allows her to stretch.

'Introvert Hotline' carries a neat sense of invention, its personal revelation married to canny musicality.

She comments...

“This is a song produced by Lvther, we wrote it the first day we met. He made this beat with the telephone ringing in the beginning, and so I wrote about how much I hate when my phone rings! Typical introvert. Meeting someone new is often hard for me because I have to explain early on that I don't really like phone calls, meaning I require a different means of communication”.

Tune in now.

Catch Ego Ella May at the following shows:

March

8 Manchester Yes

10 London Lafayette

Photo Credit: Keziah Quarcoo

