Ego Ella May's 'Give A Little' Was Inspired By A Reiki Session

South London vocalist Ego Ella May has shared her beautiful new single 'Give A Little'.

Her debut album 'Honey For Wounds' is incoming, with the R&B songwriter set to play London's Courtyard Theatre on October 22nd.

New single 'Give A Little' is a superb preview, with its slouched beat recalling Guru's Jazzmatazz or even those Soulquarian productions.

Pieced together by Eun and Melo-Zed, it's a gorgeous listen, one seemingly prompted by a Reiki healing session down in Devon.

Reflective and honest, it's about learning to give up on the past, and comes blessed with a trumpet solo by Theo Croker.

She explains...

"'Give A Little' is about being sick of your own sh*t, and hoping something will give and it will all make sense”. She adds “It's about feeling like something's got to give (to put it simply)… like there needs to be a silver lining because why tf do I keep making silly mistakes in life."

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://egoellamay.bandcamp.com/track/give-a-little" href="http://egoellamay.bandcamp.com/track/give-a-little">Give A Little by Ego Ella May</a>

