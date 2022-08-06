Ego Ella May, Theon Cross, Oscar Jerome, And More Combine For 'Blue Note Re:imagined II'

A host of UK jazz and soul artists are set to align on new compilation 'Blue Note Re:imagined II'.

The original version of the series saw a host of Clash favourites go rogue with the Blue Note catalogue, resulting in some scintillating performances.

A sequel was always on the cards, with 'Blue Note Re:imagined II' set to land on September 30th.

Blue Note President Don Was comments: “For more than eight decades the artists of Blue Note Records have continually pushed the envelope of contemporary music, and Blue Note Re:imagined II once again honours that legacy by letting the UK’s most creative young artists reinvent the treasures of the Blue Note catalogue through their own lens.”

The project launches with Ego Ella May tackling Chico Hamilton's 'The Morning Side Of Love' and she reinterprets this jazz standard in her own evocative way.

A fantastic artist, it's the perfect intro for what should be an essential listen.

