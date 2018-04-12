Ego Ella May Shares Divine 'Table For One' Video

Ego Ella May has shared the full video for her divine neo-soul cut 'Table For One'.

The vocalist really has something special, a graceful touch that leans on jazz to expand the neo-soul lexicon.

Working in her own lane, Ego Ella May is set to link with Tru Thoughts to deliver her debut full length in 2019.

New cut 'Table For One' is fast becoming her calling card, a gorgeous piece of future-driven soul that discusses the pleasures of simply being alone.

She comments: "I was so afraid to do things on my own, but my biggest fear was going out to dine alone..."

"In my mind it was the saddest thing in the world. After I finally got used to saying 'table for one please', I realised there’s nothing to it; I was holding on to a false ideal of love just to avoid saying a few words, imagine that! I began to feel really empowered by this new found independence and I’m so grateful for the experience because it caused me to start writing again".

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.