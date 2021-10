London soul artist Ego Ella May will release her new EP 'Fieldnotes' on October 15th.

The new four track project was penned during lockdown, and completed as the world began to embrace the New Normal.

Highly personal material, 'Fieldnotes' lands on October 15th, and follows her outstanding album 'Honey For Wounds'.

Recently working with the likes of Ari Lennox and Theo Croker, Ego Ella May returns to solo duties for her new EP.

Photo Credit: Keziah Quarcoo

