Efterklang's Casper Clausen Shares Krautrock Jam 'Used To Think'

Efterklang frontman Casper Clausen has shared his new solo track 'Used To Think'.

The singer spearheads the Danish collective, alongside tangential project Liima, but has found room to sculpt a new solo album.

New LP 'Better Way' lands on January 9th through City Slang, and it's led by a breathlessly ambitious new nine minute single.

Out now, 'Used To Think' has its roots in sessions some two years ago, before being expanded in various live endeavours.

"'Used To Think' was one of the first songs I wrote for 'Better Way' a couple of years ago," he says. "I had a run of some small shows around Portugal testing the new songs I was working on at the time, and this one became one of my favourites, I really like the energy of it."

"It was also the song that made me reach out to the producer Sonic Boom. He ended up mixing / co-producing the entire album. There is some inspiration from his band Spacemen 3 luring around in there and he lives in Sintra, very close to Lisbon where I’ve been the past couple of years, so it all made sense."

Casper concludes: "To me 'Used To Think' is like a Kaleidoscope with interchangeable lenses, each section of the song, a different pallet of colours and shapes. Before I stopped thinking I thought, open up, share more and think less."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hanna Sturm

