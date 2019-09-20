EEVA Is Swedish Pop's Brightest New Hope

Sweden is a pop powerhouse, with the country supplying bona fide international smash hits on a near weekly basis.

That said, there's still plenty of scope for originality, for producing something a little bit different.

Step forward EEVA. She's the bold, vivacious new voice in Swedish pop, a 26 year old newcomer who wants to do things her own way.

New single 'Jimmy From The Gym' is a cheeky, precocious update on 'No Scrubs' - except set in a gym, obviously.

EEVA tells the overly roll-call of male archetypes to step aside, allowing her a space to call her own.

“It’s definitely a song that’ll divide opinion,” she laughs. “But it’s not hateable. It tiptoes near the line, I admit, but it doesn’t quite cross it. I want people to laugh, and have fun with it.“

As for the title character, she says simply: “Jimmy’s the one who makes the most noises in the gym. You should ignore that guy.”

Sure, it's all fun and games, but beneath that glorious bubblegum melody lies a serious message, one that deals with body image, self-acceptance, and loving the person you are.

“The song’s also about what we call ‘perfect’ these days,” EEVA adds. “Superficial stuff doesn’t really matter in the end. We’re all stuck in the social media wave and sometimes we should take a step back and remember to not take it all so seriously.”

