Eerf Evil's 'Young Brother' Offers Powerful Testimony On Black British Identity

Eerf Evil speaks his truth.

An artist in tune with the times he is living in, the London artist has spent the past few weeks and months absorbing the Black Lives Matter protests.

New single 'Young Brother' is a response to this societal energy, and it provides powerful testimony about the Black British experience.

A song about identity and fate, it finds Eerf Evil in reflective mode on top of a Srigala beat.

Discussing his own experiences as a Black man in the UK, it ends with a call for change.

The stirring video was directed by Yelita Ali and Clara Grace Stewart, and it brings Eerf Evil's narrative to life in a powerful way.

Tune in now.

