EERA Launches New Album 'Speak'

Nordic songwriter EERA will release new album 'Speak' on December 3rd.

A noted collaborator - she's on the new Public Service Broadcasting single, for instance - EERA returns to her roots on the new project.

Embracing a synth pop template, new album 'Speak' is built as a coherent, over-arching document.

She comments: “I wanted to create layers that blend into each other. I hope my songs will allow the listener to dive into another world, where you don’t know where you are anymore.”

Out on December 3rd, the record is teased by EERA's new single 'Ladder', a document of luxurious darkness.

Sigurlaug Gísladóttir directs the video, which traces a path through the darkness, a luminescent EERA leading the way in her gold-draped costume.

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Tobias Humble

- - -