Eels Share Snappy New Single 'Amateur Hour'

Eels have shared their snappy new single 'Amateur Hour'.

The band's new album 'Extreme Witchcraft' is out on January 28th, and was co-produced by E and English artist John Parish.

Applying a different sensitivity to Eels' sound, the record will be followed by a European tour later this year.

New song 'Amateur Hour' features on the record, and its a taut piece of indie rock with a raw feel.

The production is kept simple, the arrangement unadorned, allowing Eels to run rampant in the studio.

Taut and biting, 'Amateur Hour' is done and dusted in three minutes, a helter skelter visitation from E & Co.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Gus Black

- - -