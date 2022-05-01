Eels Share Snappy New Single 'Amateur Hour'

Eels have shared their snappy new single 'Amateur Hour'.
The band's new album 'Extreme Witchcraft' is out on January 28th, and was co-produced by E and English artist John Parish.
Applying a different sensitivity to Eels' sound, the record will be followed by a European tour later this year.
New song 'Amateur Hour' features on the record, and its a taut piece of indie rock with a raw feel.
The production is kept simple, the arrangement unadorned, allowing Eels to run rampant in the studio.
Taut and biting, 'Amateur Hour' is done and dusted in three minutes, a helter skelter visitation from E & Co.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Gus Black
- - -