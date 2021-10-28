Eels Share New Single 'Steam Engine'

Eels have shared their new single 'Steam Engine'.

Mr E. and Co. return with a new album in 2022, and it represents the completion of a circle for the group.

Producer John Parish last worked with Eels in 2001 on their album 'Souljacker', and he returns to the fray for their incoming LP.

Out on January 28th, 'Extreme Witchcraft' will be followed by a full European tour, including a flurry of UK dates.

New single 'Steam Engine' is online now, and it seems to hinge on the creative relationship between E's songwriting and the producer's sonic capabilities.

Says E...

“John Parish is one of the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman. Actually he’s probably THE most polite person I’ve ever met. But when he gets into the studio he becomes a mad scientist. If you make music with John Parish, you get stuff no one else does. He has a really unique toolbox and musical outlook. Perhaps his politeness is a coping mechanism to keep Mr. Hyde under control when he’s out of his laboratory.”

