Edwyn Collins Contributes To New Soundtrack Project

Scottish songwriter Edwyn Collins is set to contribute to the soundtrack of new Bill Nighy venture Sometimes Always Never.

The film is directed and produced by members of The Farm, and features Bill Nighy as Alan, a "deadpan Scrabble-obsessed Merseyside tailor".

Attempting to track down his son Michael, the story finds Alan depending on his other son Peter, patching up their strained relationship while searching for their lost family member.

Scripted by Frank Cottrell Boyce (24 Hour Party People), it gained a London premiere last week, and features brand new music from Edwyn Collins.

The Scottish songwriter has been busy of late at his studio in the Scottish Highlands, working on a number of production based projects.

It will be great to hear him sing once more, though, with Edwyn Collins contributing two new songs alongside music from Sean Read and Chay Heney.

Sometimes Always Never will premiere at this year's BFI London Film Festival on October 12th, and is set for release in early 2019.

