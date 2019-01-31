Edwyn Collins Announces New Album 'Badbea'

Edwyn Collins has confirmed plans to release new album 'Badbea' in March.

The songwriter has had a busy few years, relocating from North London to the North of Scotland, and building a new studio at his home in Helmsdale.

Undertaking a number of production projects, Edwyn Collins has donated new songs to the soundtrack of the incoming Bill Nighy film Sometimes Always Never.

New album 'Badbea' continues this productive streak, and it's set to land on March 29th.

Recorded at Clashnarrow Studios in Helmsdale, the title refers to an abandoned village nearby - founded by those driven from their lands in the Clearances, it remains as a reminder of the suffering and resilience of those communities.

Says Edwyn of the album: “It’s all about looking forward, I guess. I’m happy. Content with life.”

New stomper 'Outside' leads the way - with its potent, minimalist punk thrash it's almost reminiscent of Buzzcocks, replete with a snarling Edwyn vocal.

We love it, and it's great to have him back.

Tracklisting:

1. It’s All About You

2. In The Morning

3. I Guess We Were Young

4. It All Makes Sense To Me

5. Outside

6. Glasgow To London

7. Tensions Rising

8. Beauty

9. I Want You

10. I’m OK Jack

11. Sparks The Spark

12. Badbea

