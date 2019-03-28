Edwin Organ Shows Bravery In Affection With 'Panning'

Glasgow's reclusive aesthete Edwin Organ is a true one-off.

Each act feels daring, each decision feels brave, with the songwriter asserting his identity at every turn.

With every passing release adding a fresh chapter to the story, with new single 'Panning' bringing his alt-pop vision into focus.

Startlingly inventive production moves from slick 80s vibes through to glossy yacht pop guitar, while the soaring vocal is one part Wild Beasts with a nod to Billy MacKenzie.

It's a song that breaks through the barriers of toxic masculinity, and shows how daring, how electrifying it can be to care.

"Affection can be hard for many men," he comments. "The song is an ode to the type of man who can only hug another when there is a firm pat on the back at the end of it."

"I was sitting on the loo one day and realised the second hand warmth of this here toilet seat is the most some men get when it comes to male physical affection, and that if we could align it all in the fourth dimension, all the other men who used this toilet, present included, would be sitting pants-less, connected in beautifully exposed in unity."

