Editors Are Joined By Blanck Mass For 'Heart Attack'

Editors have shared their new song 'Heart Attack'.

The release is their first of a new era, and it represents their first dose of new material since 2018's 'Violence'.

Out now, 'Heart Attack' has a dark, neo-industrial edge to it, with the blood-soaked electronics set against an impassioned Tom Smith vocal.

It's all-new, with Editors welcoming award-winning producer Blanck Mass to the fold as a full-time member.

As Tom Smith puts it: "'Heart Attack' is a song of obsession, about losing yourself in someone, a love song, a morbid love song..."

The video was sculpted by Felix Green, a director and visual artist who utilises groundbreaking AI technology to produce his effects.

A dark, paranoid trip, 'Heart Attack' presents a world you're afraid to enter, yet dare not refuse...

The director states: “Typically when I’m making a music video I try to tune myself into the song and find the visual that resonates the loudest. More recently I’ve been working with AI generated art in my videos. It is a relatively new technology but its development is accelerating all the time. The full potential for it to completely revolutionise the visual creation process is yet to be seen. I currently think of working with the AI as a collaboration with a mad auteur who’s taken too much LSD. It is certainly quite interesting to be taken on a psychedelic journey by a computer who’s seen too much.”

Photo Credit: Rahi Rezvani

