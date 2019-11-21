Edith Soars For The Prize With 'No Matter What You Do'

Edith is a name that you'll soon become familiar with.

Born in Romania but raised in the UK, her potent pop vision is worth filing alongside Mabel, say, or even Dua Lipa.

Glistening production with some killer lyrics, Edith's songwriting matches billowing light in her melodies with striking darkness in the lyrics.

Take her new single 'No Matter What You Do'. It's a serious burner, the sort of thing you hear once and then quickly become addicted to.

As she tells it, the song emerged from "a love-hate relationship, who for some reason forgot about me every-time I wasn't there."

This friction builds in the song, with Edith even taking one lyric directly from an argument they had.

She continues: "We were arguing and he said, 'You're such a cold bitch' - so I was like OK wow, that's a good line for a song. I believe that the way other people see you rarely changes no matter how hard you try. Sometimes you just have to accept it, even if these people barely know your name..."

A slick pop package, Edith retains her personality, and this individuality gives her the edge.

Tune in now.

