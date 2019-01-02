Eden Samara Is Brutally Honest On 'Days'

Eden Samara grew up far away from the main focal points of rave culture.

Coming of age in the Canadian mountains of Nelson BC, she was able to develop her own voice, fusing pop with underground electronics.

Self-taught, her approach is both precise and haphazard, sitting outside cultural currents while still influenced by them.

Incoming EP 'Days' is a bold introduction, influenced by everyone from Jessy Lanza through to Dev Hynes, and R&B iconoclast Kelela.

The title cut airs on Clash, a track that bristles with energy, something Eden herself labels "an anthem".

Speaking of the track, Eden says: "'Days' is an anthem I wrote for myself to get through the last few years of being lost in the conundrum of 'what am I doing with my life?’ I often woke up resentful of why I had my heart set on being an artist instead of a more conventional profession, and was struggling with societal expectations and feeling burnt out."

"There seems to be less space between my nights and days’ is the sensation of time passing and everything blending together. Like that feeling of not knowing how to get out of bed in the morning because you’ve already failed at life. And maybe you start to self-medicate a little more than you should..."

